2018 Budget Presentation On Today

The 2018 National Budget will take the focus today as Finance Minister Felix Mutati presents it before parliament.

Zambians will keep their ears at parliament buildings looking out for what benefits may accrue to them in the budget.

Workers are forever looking out for the tinkering in payee and other taxes as Mutati would be making his presentation.

Of concern will be the allocation going to the education, health and social sectors that touch the most lives.

In last year’s budget Mutati laid out a total of K64.5 billion or 27.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product.