Kawengele Unfazed by Liwewe Legal Threat…Cites FIFA Code

Under-fire FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe’s tormentor in chief Maureen Kawengele is not retreating after the threat of being sued and has charged on, highlighting the FIFA Code of Conduct that sets guidelines on declaring interest.

Kawengele has allegedly been identified with a flurry of media reports that have fingered the FAZ chief executive officer for corruption following his having his company Mpila Zambia handle perimeter advertising on behalf of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

Mpila Zambia is caught up in a corrupt branding deal awarded by a CAF marketing agent Largardere using the influence of the office of the FAZ GS.