Police to Halt Fire Tenders Demo at Parliament

Civil rights activist Laura Miti will have the challenge of seeing through her promise of demonstrating over the US$42 million fire tenders at parliament buildings this morning.

Police have denied Miti’s joint Alliance for Community Action organization the right to protest at parliament building but the popular activist has insisted the march will go on as planned.

Police service spokesperson Esther Katongo has warned that the protesters will be dispersed if they turn up at parliament buildings.

Katongo also said that a counter demonstration spearheaded by Patriotic Front cadres seeking to render solidarity with Finance Minister Felix Mutati as he presents his budget has also been cancelled.

Miti however says that the march will go as the reasons given by the police are illegal.

She said that her network of civil society activists will turn up at parliament buildings.

The purchase of 42 fire renders at US$42 million has stirred controversy with others branding the deal corrupt.

Government has insisted the deal was above board.