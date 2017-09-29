Zambia To Camp In Ghana

The Chipolopolo boys will set up base in Ghana ahead of the crucial Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup against Nigeria.
According to the itinerary availed to Fazfootball.com, the local player players summoned for duty will leave for Ghana on Sunday and set up base in Accra where foreign based players will join from.
On Wednesday the team will head to Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Uyo where the match will be staged at the God’s Will Akpabio Stadium.
Nigeria leads Group B on 10 points while Zambia is second on seven points with Cameroun on three points while Algeria is stuck at the bottom with one point.
Coach Wedson Nyirenda is expected to announce his final team on Friday at a media briefing.
(Source: Fazfootball.com)
