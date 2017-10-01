Boyz II Men & Christianity: Simataa Simataa Add Context To The Debate

Lusaka resident Simataa Simataa has added biblical context to the debate on whether Christians should prominently feature at events such as the Boyz II Men Music Festival.

The debate was prompted by Pastor Jimmy Kumwenda who condemned Christians who attended the show as sinners who should repent and turn from the secular route.

Some Christian were not happy with Pastor Kumwenda and defended their brief moment jiving to secular beats.

But Simataa has put the episode into context carefully adding a litany of scriptures that encourages Christians to abide by their faith by abstaining from things that don’t glorify the Creator.

Boyz II Men?

Should a Christian go to a Boyz II Men event?

What is wrong with a Boyz II Men event?

Is it all right to attend a Boyz II Men event?

What if it was Santana, Dolly Parton, Oliver Mutukuzi, Jimmy Cliff, Kenny Rogers, Rod Stewart, Julio Iglesias, Lionel Richie, or others – should you go or not go?

What if it was a soccer match or WWF or Boxing, Athletics, Motor rally, Rugby, Basketball, Political rally, wedding party, and birthday party – should you go or not go?

Sometimes it’s not a place to go but a television show or a movie –should you watch or not?

Other times it’s a place to live or work or visit. Lot in the bible choose to live near Sodom and Gomoraha. Notice something the bible reports Lot as a “just” man. (2Peter 2:7) and “righteous’ in verse 8. It does not say backslidden or greedy or compromised etc words preachers have added to the bible. It’s says Just Lot – the “righteous” man dwelling among them , in seeing and hearing, vexed his righteous soul day by day with their unlawful deeds (not his) – theirs. To vex means to torment or to chip away.

Some places or events are no-no right from the start, others are yes-yes yet there are those not so obvious. What Christians need is vigilance – watchfulness – principles to be guided by.

The Old Testament calls God’s people “watchmen”. As recorded in the gospel of Mark 14 verse 32-42 Jesus rebukes his disciple for lacking watchfulness. He implores them to “Watch and pray”. Today unfortunately there is more emphasis on “prayer” than “watchfulness’. The sermons lack balance.

Watchfulness like prayer, giving, stewardship, and so on is one of the many responsibilities placed in the hands of a Christian.

The Christian magazine Herald of his Coming vol.56 No.3(663) of March 1997, page 5 under the title “The Watchful Christian” carried this statement; “ Scriptural watchfulness has three directions to it – UPWARD to God; INWARD to our spiritual condition and OUTWARD to our environment.

Herein lays our answer to the question; should I? or shouldn’t I? – the answer is in one’s measure of themselves – watchfulness of one’s spiritual condition. The Bible outlines many, many, many measures one can use to measure oneself.

I cannot remember which edition of Herald of his Coming magazine published this or whether it was a sermon I heard on these ten points but I wrote some down in my sermon note book over 35 years ago – those days we went to Church or Fellowship meeting with a note book and wrote down what one heard and learnt. I still have my notes.

I will list ten (10) measures that I learnt and have used along the WAY:

1 Will it Glorify God- 1 Corinthians 10:31 – So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.

2 Can it be done for the Lord – Colossians 3:23 – Whatever you are doing, work at it with enthusiasm, as to the Lord and not for people, (NET Bible)

3 Can it be done in Jesus’ name? – Colossians 3:17 – And whatever you do in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him. (NET Bible)

4 How about its appearance to others? – 1 Thessalonians 5:22 – Abstain from every form of evil [withdraw and keep away from it] (Amplified Bible) or Abstain from all appearance of evil.(KJV)

5 Would it hinder another Christian? – Romans 14:21 – It is good not to eat meat or drink wine or to do anything that causes your brother to stumble (NET Bible)

6 Does it involve the wrong company? – 1 Corinthians 15:33 – Do not be deceived: “Bad company corrupts good morals.”

7 Does it bring me into bondage? 1 Corinthians 6:12 – “All things are lawful for me”—but not everything is beneficial. “All things are lawful for me”—but I will not be controlled by anything.

8 Is it God’s will for me? – James 4:15 – You ought to say instead, “If the Lord is willing, then we will live and do this or that.”

9 Will it bring a good harvest? – Galatians 6:7 – Do not be deceived. God will not be made a fool. For a person will reap what he sows,

10 Am I willing to face it in the judgment day? – 2 Corinthians 5: 10 – For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may be paid back according to what he has done while in the body, whether good or evil.

God bless us, and keep us as we travel the narrow way.