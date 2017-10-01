Tayali Dares Kambwili: “Let’s Go On Live TV I Expose Your Corruption”

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has challenged Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to a live television debate to expose him of his corrupt practices.

Tayali says Kambwili’s zeal on exposing corrupt activities in government, it is actually him who is more corrupt. .

Tayali says he wonders why Kambwili is all of a sudden trying to be a hero by fault finding government’s undertakings when he is corrupt himself.

The EEP leader says he has had enough of Kambwili’s rantings and is now ready to expose him of his corrupt practices.

He has since challenged the Roan MP to a live television debate or press conference where both will be present.

Source: QTV