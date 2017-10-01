UPND Still Studying 2018 Budget; Fears Living Cost May Sky Rocket

The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it is still studying the 2018 national budget.

UPND Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo says his party is still studying the budget and will give its reaction to it when it fully understands the contents of the document.

Nkombo however states that the budget may trigger the cost of living in the country even higher.

He has charged that it is the small things such as the TV Levy which will amount to the high cost of living in the country.

Nkombo who is also UPND parliamentary chief has further explained that the increase in the prices of cement in the country will also increase the cost of rentals and other social amenities.