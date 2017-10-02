Hichilema Touches Base with Supporters through Traditional Ceremonies

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema has continued unwinding by attending traditional ceremonies in his strongholds.

Hichilema was on Sunday in Monze to attend the Lwiindi traditional ceremony.

The ceremony had been initially put off in August as a protest for his incarceration but was back on the roster after his release.

Hichilema is a long time patron of the Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony of the Tonga people of Southern Province.

BELOW IS WHAT HICHILEMA WROTE:

We joined hundreds of People in performing traditional dances at the Lwiindi Gonde ceremony in Monze, Southern, Zambia, this afternoon.

This dance basically depicts a warrior who goes hunting using a spear and the same spear is used to stop wild animals from attacking cattle, while the laying of hands portrays the different kind of cattle that is kept in various parts of our country.

We want these cultures and traditions that are currently observed across the Country to be preserved for the future generations.

Hakainde Hichilema is committed to preserving our country’s traditions and cultures, are you?

Good night friends,

And may God bless our country.