Opinion: Performance-Based Assessment For CEOs

If you are appointed or elected to a position of responsibility and you do not bring visible changes (for the better) within six months of your being appointed or elected, you should start asking yourself if you really understand your role in that organisation.

In certain multinational organisation, a CEO is only kept for two or three years after which they part company with him/her or give them fresh challenges.

It is assumed that after this period a person gets too familiar with the organisation and can no longer identify any problems or areas that need attention. Survival mentality preoccupies them.

Performance measures would include: increased sales, revenue, membership/customer base, profit; reduction in losses, wastage, and costs.

Source: DM