Chaotic Match Ticketing Haunt Zambian Soccer League

A few days ago, FAZ used cash sale receipts without any serial numbers for a Barclays Cup match. Last weekend, Kabwe Warriors recycled match tickets for another match on a different league encounter. Both incidents fall far below the passing mark for accountability. These ills finding their way in the Zambian game must be addressed in the quickest possible time.

Here is Cephas Mkandawire’s experience at Railway Ground in Kabwe

That’s the ticket I was sold to watch Nkana vs Warriors at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium last Saturday 30th September 2017.

So, did I watch a wrong game? My daughter has refused to reimburse my K50 because she says it’s a fake ticket. I need help. Lol

I can only appeal to Warriors officials and other club excos to address such wrong ticketing. This is bad soccer business.

Looking forward to an improvement.