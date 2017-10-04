City “Yamoto” Demand Refund, 3 Points For Unplayed Match; Tell FAZ Notice Was Insufficient

City of Lusaka have mounted pressure on FAZ to refund them for the expenses incurred for the unplayed fixture aagainst Zanaco last week.

City claim the notice was insufficient and fell outside regulatory requirements to cancel a league match.

BELOW IS A LATER BY CITY OF LUSAKA TO FAZ

October 4, 2017

Mr. Ponga Liwewe

Hon. General Secretary

Football Association of Zambia

Football House

Alick Nkhata Road

Lusaka, ZAMBIA.

Dear Mr. Liwewe

RE: POSTPONMENT OF CITY OF LUSAKA FC AND ZANACO FC MATCH ON 1ST OCTOBER 2017

We are in receipt of your letter dated 3rd of October 2017 as regards the above captioned subject matter and wish to respond as follows:

1. The main objective of the Football Association of Zambia is to promote and protect the welfare and interests of its affiliates including that of the City of Lusaka FC and in so doing ensure fair play leading to the sustainable development of football in Zambia.

2. In this issue our interest has not been protected as in all fairness ZANACO FC were ready to play as quoted in the public media space. We are therefore wondering what the motivation was on the part of FAZ to postpone the said match.

3. The decision taken to postpone the said match required FAZ to dialogue with all parties concerned and was not communicated officially to the Office of the General Secretary of City of Lusaka FC and indeed was short of the 48 hours notification rule so as to ensure transparency and accountability of the action taken.

4. As per communication protocol and practice it is expected that the Office of the General Secretary of FAZ takes the responsibility to officially inform all affiliates on any major decision taken. Mr. Benjamin Bush as Acting Team Manager and Vice President Kapalamula Njovu never received the said communication by email nor by phone. Due to the gravity of the issue such kind of communication requires to assume an official, authoritative and authentic communication mode or platform.

5. We have incurred costs in the postponement of the said match let alone the frustration and anger of our supporters and fans who had already positioned themselves for the said match. (See attached camping costs). We are therefore demanding for a refund for the costs incurred.

6. Finally, we are hopeful that you will share with us the compounding and militating reasons surrounding the decision to postpone the said match.

Yours Sincerely

For and on behalf of the:

CITY OF LUSAKA FC

(S) signed

Christopher Chilongo FZIM

General Secretary