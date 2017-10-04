Kambwili Is Provocative; Deserved The Beating, Says Brian Hapunda

Patriotic Front media committee member Brian Hapunda says expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili deserved some physical counselling as meted out by Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo because he was provocative.

Hapunda, a former UPND operative, says Kambwili had been an onslaught against the PF leadership from the day he was fired as Cabinet minister.

The young politician who has previously burnt his fingers in PF political issues says Kambwili has been abusing parliamentary privileges and could not escape the wrath of his victims.

Kambwili, one of the PF founders, has recently been a pain in the PF flesh calling on its leadership to denounce corruption.

KAMBWILI MUST AVOID BEING PROVOCATIVE!

What transpired today at Parliament building where two Honourable Members of Parliament verbally & physically attacked each other is most unfortunate!

It is alleged that during Tea Break at Parliament, Hon Kambwili was heard pouring scon at Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo. Kambwili took turns in insulting Hon Bowman Lusambo a situation that insensed the Minister to pounce on Hon Kambwili slapping him twice with Hon Jean Kapata empting her bottle of Water on Kambwili.

Kambwili earlier insulted & called PF Ministers a bunch of Thieves!

Had Kambwili been carrying out himself well lately devoid of his provocative & abusive language towards Members of the ruling PF & Government Leaders, this most unfortunate incident at Parliament today where he was beaten by Hon Lusambo would have been avoided.

Kambwili’s act can best be discribed as provocative & an abuse of his Parliamentary privilege. He has been on rampage maligning Ministers, the Republican President & some PF Members by labelling them Corrupt.

I wish to advice Kambwili to stop bring Provocative & petty towards some Ministers, the Republican President & some PF Members. If Kambwili has any evidence at all of corruption, he must simply walk to Anti Corruption Commission ACC and Report those People rather than him continuing to verbally insulting & defaming them. Kambwili’s conduct of late is immaturish & provocative! Therefore, when he is hit at by the People he has taken pleasure in Defaming maliciously on his “petty Corruption crusade”, he must not cry foul but blame himself instead!

Zambians are tired of petty provocative politics being exhibited by Kambwili in an attempt to win public Sympathy as a self proclaimed Anti – Corruption whistle blower when he himself has been mentioned in some heinous Corruption scandal involving a Chinese Firm he swindled thousands of US$s yet he claims to be as clean and whiter as Doctor Kenneth Kaunda’ Handkerchief.

Let him Kambwili deny the allegation that he solicited and received a handsome bribe from a named Chinese Firm over Construction of the Mongu Stadium.

Zambians must see through Kambwili that he is trying to cover up for his own Corruption Skeltons by maliciously labelling his colleagues corrupt when in actual fact it’s he who is being investigated by the ACC on corruption allegations.

Zambians will not be swayed by his cheap provocative & malicious campaign to paint black the PF Government of President Edgar Chagwa, every Minister who challenges his incorrigible behaviour & some PF members who know a “little something” about his clandestine business deals.

Zambians are now interested in Issue – based Politics rather than Petty malicious & unproductive Politics of name calling.

Kambwili must be advised to respect himself as an elderly man if at all young people such as Kampyongo & Lusambo whom he is defaming day in day out are to have respect for him.

Brian Hapunda