Kambwili Is Provocative; Deserved The Beating, Says Brian Hapunda

Patriotic Front media committee member Brian Hapunda says expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili deserved some physical counselling as meted out by Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo because he was provocative.
Hapunda, a former UPND operative, says Kambwili had been an onslaught against the PF leadership from the day he was fired as Cabinet minister.
The young politician who has previously burnt his fingers in PF political issues says Kambwili has been abusing parliamentary privileges and could not escape the wrath of his victims.
Kambwili, one of the PF founders, has recently been a pain in the PF flesh calling on its leadership to denounce corruption.
KAMBWILI MUST AVOID BEING PROVOCATIVE!
What transpired today at Parliament building where two Honourable Members of Parliament verbally & physically attacked each other is most unfortunate!
It is alleged that during Tea Break at Parliament, Hon Kambwili was heard pouring scon at Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo. Kambwili took turns in insulting Hon Bowman Lusambo a situation that insensed the Minister to pounce on Hon Kambwili slapping him twice with Hon Jean Kapata empting her bottle of Water on Kambwili.
Kambwili earlier insulted & called PF Ministers a bunch of Thieves!
Had Kambwili been carrying out himself well lately devoid of his provocative & abusive language towards Members of the ruling PF & Government Leaders, this most unfortunate incident at Parliament today where he was beaten by Hon Lusambo would have been avoided.
Kambwili’s act can best be discribed as provocative & an abuse of his Parliamentary privilege. He has been on rampage maligning Ministers, the Republican President & some PF Members by labelling them Corrupt.
I wish to advice Kambwili to stop bring Provocative & petty towards some Ministers, the Republican President & some PF Members. If Kambwili has any evidence at all of corruption, he must simply walk to Anti Corruption Commission ACC and Report those People rather than him continuing to verbally insulting & defaming them. Kambwili’s conduct of late is immaturish & provocative! Therefore, when he is hit at by the People he has taken pleasure in Defaming maliciously on his “petty Corruption crusade”, he must not cry foul but blame himself instead!
Zambians are tired of petty provocative politics being exhibited by Kambwili in an attempt to win public Sympathy as a self proclaimed Anti – Corruption whistle blower when he himself has been mentioned in some heinous Corruption scandal involving a Chinese Firm he swindled thousands of US$s yet he claims to be as clean and whiter as Doctor Kenneth Kaunda’ Handkerchief.
Let him Kambwili deny the allegation that he solicited and received a handsome bribe from a named Chinese Firm over Construction of the Mongu Stadium.
Zambians must see through Kambwili that he is trying to cover up for his own Corruption Skeltons by maliciously labelling his colleagues corrupt when in actual fact it’s he who is being investigated by the ACC on corruption allegations.
Zambians will not be swayed by his cheap provocative & malicious campaign to paint black the PF Government of President Edgar Chagwa, every Minister who challenges his incorrigible behaviour & some PF members who know a “little something” about his clandestine business deals.
Zambians are now interested in Issue – based Politics rather than Petty malicious & unproductive Politics of name calling.
Kambwili must be advised to respect himself as an elderly man if at all young people such as Kampyongo & Lusambo whom he is defaming day in day out are to have respect for him.
Brian Hapunda
Yangu! Yangu! Yangu!
Rogues! Noone deserves a beating. Even the penal code has cancelled corporal punishment. If these are the high ranking ruling party members we now know why there’s so much savagery each time there is a political rally or protest in Zambia. Lungu’s party thinks people must be beaten up
Chris Botha
Point of correction, Kambwili is not a founder member he just joined after being frustrated in the then MMD, so stop refering to him as a founder member it was late Cameron who brought him in PF.
Then he took over as MP when Mr Pwele died, he should not be cheating people.
Joe
kamblili with pig’s neck,go to hell if dont need peace…
Hollywood
Yes mr hapunda tell the truth to the people so that they understand. Not ba CK ba letubepafye obifi.
Hollywood
Hapunda ndiwe mtonga wanzelu. you are the only tonga in tribe with no tribalism God bless you.
Sydney simulilo
That one diservise beating. He seem to be good leader yet he knows even him is a thief.
He has been as youths when he was a youth and sports minister.
Why did the change him from that post and given a new post.
Kambwili in heavens is a lie and a big corrupt thief .
Josphat mwila
Please you are big enough to control your tempers fighting will never correct the wrong but worsening it. And most unfortunate that mother so called jean can also be part of that nonsense I wonder how your children behave. If parents can fight. Shame
Lolo
I am non partisan meaning I don’t take sides in politics but justifying what Lusambo did is 100% wrong. Sir! Are you suggesting to us that if a person becomes provocative we should be giving them physical counselling? Lusambo is not just any person, he is a law maker therefore, he is suppose to guide us in the same law. If he breaks it even us we will break it according to the example being given. Think about it breaking the law right there at the house of law what more somewhere else. That is why we have the so called cadres harassing people here and there in markets, bus stations, farms,….. awe wandi.
MustoneMichelo
u’re all a bunch of thieves including u .
Duuo
This proves beyond all reasonable doubt – PF is a party of criminal THUGS!
And this little thug is just propogating more VIOLENCE.
There can be NO JUSTIFICATION for this. That is why CK should lay a charge of assault with the police. It is AGAINST THE LAW!