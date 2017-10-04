Kitwe Taxi Drivers Demand More Stations

The Copperbelt Taxi and Drivers Association of Zambia have called on the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to quickly consider opening up more stations in Kitwe and satisfy the demand on its

services.

The Association is disappointed that despite numerous appeals, RTSA has not paid attention to improving service delivery to its clients due to lack of human resource at the Kitwe Station.

Association General Secretary Sydney Chileshe said motorists are being inconvenienced when ever they try to access various services from RTSA stations.

He said it is disappointing that an institution like RTSA has filed to open up more stations when the demand is high in Kitwe district.

“Kitwe is the second busiest city from Lusaka in the country, it is surprising that RTSA want to run one office in Kitwe despite knowing the dynamics of the City, Kitwe deserve better services” he said.

Chileshe added that failure to provide services by RTSA on time has contributed to confrontations between Taxi Drivers and Traffic Police Officers.

“Sometimes you can go to RTSA just for a simple service and it will take you the whole day, then how do you cash in to your boss? When we try to work as we wait for the system to normalize, traffic police officers are also on patrols, so how do we work like that” he questioned.

Chileshe has also complained of the failing system at RTSA which he said was always down and takes forever to be restored, a situation he says has affected their business.

He has appealed to RTSA to consider awarding the contract of providing IT services to another company in an effort to address the challenges.

.

“Every time you go to RTSA, the system is down… Now you start wondering, is there seriousness on such issues of great importance, the answer is no, RTSA needs to up its game.