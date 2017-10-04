Letter: Zambia As A Christian Nation; A Mere Locution

THE DECLARATION OF THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYERS: A MERE LOCUTION?

In 1991, President Frederick J. C. T. Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation. Although this declaration was received with mixed feelings by some, it may be argued this declaration promotes the fundamental right to freedom of worship as enshrined under Part III of the Zambian Constitution, which guarantees the right to worship or express one’s religious faith subject to the general restrictions based on public good or public interest. The declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation resulted in the amendment to the Zambian Constitution under Part I. This is the status quo despite the successful transitions of power between 1991 and 2016 and constitutional amendments in 1996 and 2016. There has generally been a strong constitutional regard and protection of other religious groupings and expressions.

The current preamble to the Constitution expressly acknowledges the supremacy of God Almighty and declares the Republic a Christian Nation while upholding individual freedom to conscience, belief or religion. The regard for other religious faiths is also enshrined under Article 4 (3) by describing the nation as a multi-religious, democratic State. The moral understanding of this declaration is that it is a statement of religious tolerance as its tone ‘Christian’ does not imply that other religions such as Hinduism or Islam shall not be tolerated. This has remained true to date nationwide.

The declaration of the state as Christian one took another step recently. At a church gathering on 28th August, 2016, His Excellency Mr. Edgar C. Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia publicly announced his government’s plan to set up a government ministry termed ‘Ministry of Religious Affairs.’ Despite reservations from some sections of society as to its significance in national affairs, the government went on to appoint a prominent pastor, Godfridah Sumaili as its first cabinet minister. Today, the Zambian parliament has unanimously approved the creation of a Ministry known as Guidance and Religious Affairs Ministry. This ministry has so far received mixed reactions from members of the public who perceive it as a ploy to ‘control’ or regulate churches, which is a legal mandate of the Registrar of Societies where churches are registered under the law. The Registrar of Societies is a public office established under the Societies Act Cap 119 to control societies including clubs, companies and partnerships by registration and supervision. However, there are some churches registered under the Companies Act Cap 388 as a company limited by guarantee such as a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) with no profit motive or merely on philanthropic grounds but this is a rare phenomenon as most people fear the cumbersome rules of annual returns and other statutory obligations.

The question that may be posed is whether this ministry should be involved in regulation of churches and if so, to what extent or should the law be enacted to give it such a mandate? But with such regulation, will this not conflict the above constitutional guarantee of the right to worship which has remained unfettered despite the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. The converse of this is clearly define the role of this ministry so that it does not affect the above constitutional guarantees or conflict with the mandate of the Registrar of Societies or the Registrar of Companies. Additionally, the regulation of churches invites a moral reaction that it conflicts with the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, which is a manifestation of religious tolerance of diversity in worship.

With the foregoing, it may be interesting to state that the declaration of Zambia as a declaration nation is not a mere locution but it may take a different tone with the introduction of the above ministry.