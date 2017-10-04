Newly Formed NDC Suffer “Political Persecution” Ahead Of Launch – Official

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has accused Kitwe Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga and Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe of blocking the launch of the newly registered political party in Kitwe.

NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita has said the party applied to use the Buchi Hall a property of the Kitwe City Council for the launch of National Democratic Congress Party but have had their request turned despite being ready to pay.

Kabwita said the NDC was ready to be launched on Saturday but it was shocking that the Town Clerk and the Mayor blocked the move without giving any reasons.

The Former Chimwemwe Ward Councillor under the Patriotic Front was left disappointed having mobilised the membership that was ready to attend the launch.

“As a Party we are extremely disappointed that a man like Mr Luanga (Town Clerk) accepted to used by selfish individuals to deny us the chance to launch our party, we understand that he is working under difficult conditions that are against his profession as a Town Clerk”

“The town Clerk of Kitwe City Council informed us that Council is was unable to grant us permission to use the facility (Buchi Hall), we are disappointed as a party that his worship the Mayor who is also Kitwe district Chairperson for the Patriotic Front has interfered in this decision that the town clerk made.

Kabwita has stated that the National Democratic Congress party had invited Roan Member of Parliament as the guest speaker but was left disappointed after the Kitwe City Council refused to grant them permission to use the Buchi Hall for the launch of the political party.

“These moves will not frustrate our efforts to have this party launched, we will find other means and we are targeting a more big area as you may know that our membership is growing every day.

When reached for a comment, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe refused to comment on the matter saying that he does not deal with administrative issues at the Council and referred all the queries to the Town Clerk who also expressed ignorance on the matter.