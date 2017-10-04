OPINION: Bowman Chilosha Lusambo-a Classic Case of Old Habits Dying Hard

Bowman Chilosha Lusambo is one of those ministers in the Patriotic Front government that is very hard working. Lusambo has had few difficulties winning over the Copperbelt community where he presides as minister but his stay politically has not been smooth. Lusambo is one of the few ministers to have come from the ousted Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) and gate crashed the Patriotic Front high table. It is an achievement that has come with a certain amount of stigma from the true green founder members of the PF of Michael Sata.

There are those in the Patriotic Front and outside that cannot forgive the fact that some of the tormentors of late President Sata like Dora Siliya, Lucky Mulusa, Victoria Kalima and Lusambo can be sitting at the high table in the PF benefitting from the sweat of founder members. So Lusambo can definitely not be easily loved by certain members of the PF. That is a fact that Lusambo should himself should have known from the word go.

To have lost his temper in the manner that he did at parliament is disgraceful. This is a comrade who should have been working on rebranding his image. He should have used his new found position of influence to rehabilitate himself. He should no longer carry that thuggish image of his days in MMD as the leader of the youth wing under the eerily crafted title of Die Hard Youth.

Few have not forgotten how Lusambo and his Die Hard wing flattened then MMD national secretary Major Richard Kachingwe before television cameras at the former party secretariat. His work suit that became his trademark was nothing short of declaratory of his violent tendencies. All this was in the process of being wiped off until he was back in the spotlight when he slapped Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili at parliament. Kambwili’s tongue is not the sweetest thing to listen to but to lose one’s temper on the honourable parliamentary grounds is nothing short of dishonourable conduct.

Lusambo has been a model youth rendering credence to the creed that hard work pays off. Even with his less than impressive academic credentials and not so smooth Queen’s language flow he has been on top of things as would any competent public official.

He has graduated from the Die Hard Youth who suffered through a five minute television interview to a fairly composed speaker enough to master some lines to pass for the Queen’s language. We implore honourable Lusambo to keep his cool and exorcise his age old violent conduct after all violence is not one of the means of sorting out disputes in a democracy.