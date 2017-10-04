PF Grassroot Fear Kambwili Will Split 2021 Vote On The Copperbelt

Some Patriotic Front officials in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province are worried that the expulsion of Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili will split votes in 2021 General Elections.

PF officials are disappointed that the ruling party will easily handover power to the opposition UPND should they fail to put in place certain things in order before elections.

The officials have stated that Kambwili, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister, commands a good following in most Patriotic Front strongholds adding that the situation is posing a serious threat on the strength of the ruling party especially in the Copperbelt.

“Ubwafya tukwete (the problem we have), we are not being empowered, the only people benefiting are top officials and those in Lusaka which is not supposed to be the case, look at how people like Kennedy Kamba are surviving in Lusaka yet there are no such opportunities here, then how do we mobilise the party” he asked.

“Ba Kambwili should not be underrated like he is a no body on the political scene, slowly he is making progress and we are not doing anything about it, we need funds here for us to mobilise the party to face Kambwili in the elections” he added

The officials have complained of poverty and desperation among the factors that may lead to some of its members leaving the Patriotic Front to join the Roan Parliamentarian.

“Kambwili will dig into our membership while UPND will remain with its members with a likely chance of them gaining especially with the incarceration of its leader, the UPND has definitely added to it’s numbers unlike us”

The officials who are not happy in the manner party activities are being run in the province stated that if left unchecked, the status of Copperbelt being a bedroom for the ruling party will soon slip off.

“Politics cannot be run at national level, when we campaigned with the late President Michael Sata our hearts were with the people at grassroot level but we have neglected them, the reason others are aligning themselves with the recently registered National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party”.

Since his expulsion from the Patriotic Front, Chishimba Kambwili has strategically gone to court to buy time while he continues to mobilise numbers working closely with former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge who is at the centre stage of administration works having managed to register the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.