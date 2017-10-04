Zambia To Host 2017 Under-20 COSAFA Tournament

Zambia will host the regional 2017 U-20 COSAFA tournament.

FAZ announced the decision following an ExCo meeting last Saturday.

Football Association of Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT (For Immediate Release)

Football House, Lusaka

2nd October, 2017

Zambia to host 2017 U-20 COSAFA tournament

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is pleased to announce that it will host the 2017 COSAFA U-20 Youth Championship.

The decision was arrived at after last Saturday’s FAZ Executive Committee Meeting held in Lusaka.

FAZ has since written to COSAFA to confirm the exact dates of the tournament that is usually held in December every year.

Zambia are the reigning champions after having won the tournament in South Africa in 2016.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER