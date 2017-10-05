VJ Wants 6 Months Ban For Lusambo

Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has weighed on the Chishimba Kambwili versus Bowman tussle by spelling out possible disciplinary measures from parliament.

Mwaanga drew on his time as Chief Whip in parliament when a similar incident happened involving Mumbi Phiri and Elizabeth Mulobeka who fought outside parliament.

BELOW IS VJ’s Submission:

As regards the reported attack of Hon Kambwili yesterday afternoon within the precincts of Parliament, by Hon Bowman Lusambo and Hon Jean Kapata and the point of order raised on the floor of the House by Hon Kambwili on which the Hon Speaker Matibini reserved ruling obviously to get more information, there are past precedents in matters of this nature.

When i was Government Chief Whip in Parliament, Mumbi Phiri attacked Hon Elizabeth Chitika within Parliament precincts and i brought a charge against Mumbi Phiri, which was heard by a full Committee on Privileges and Support Services dealing with discipline of Members, chaired by the Deputy Speaker where both of them appeared.

The Committee then reached a unanimous conclusion that Mumbi Phiri had indeed assaulted Hon Chitika. The Speaker then suspended Mumbi Phiri for 6 months without pay as punishment for conduct unbefitting of an honourable member. Incidents of this nature are usually punished severely at Parliament.