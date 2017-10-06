CBU Lecturers Down Tools After September Salaries Delay

Unionised Lectures at the Copperbelt University have downed tools demanding that management pays them their September salaries.

The Lecturers and Staff are demanding that management pays them their salaries for September which was supposed to be paid to them by 28th.

Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBAUA) Acting General Secretary Willie Ngosa who confirmed the developed said that lectures will not get back to work until their salaries are paid.

Ngosa has complained that management has been given enough time to put its house in order and the issue of delaying salaries has gone for too long without being addressed.

He said the Unionised lecturers have vowed to not to go back to work until management meets its obligations.

““Effect from today we have officially withdrawn our labour, we will only go back to work once each member is paid, we have to go out of our way to find money to feed our families, we have families to look after” Ngosa said.

“We can’t continue working when we haven’t been paid and this is very disappointing especially on the part of government, our agreements are clear that salaries are supposed to be ready by 28th of every month and that five days delay we take action”

He wondered why government has continued to spend huge sums of money on less important issues but is failing to fund institutions of higher learning in the country.

“We are very disappointed; government must be serious when handling these issues. The grant must come on time, institutions of higher learning must be funded on time, and we are very disappointed because we see money being abused in this nation but money to pay workers is becoming a struggle, we are not going to accept that” he stated.

Operations at the University have since paralysed following the decision by the Academics Union workers to withdraw labour.