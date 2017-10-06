Hichilema First Radio Interview after Incarceration Fails to Takes Off

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says his much anticipated appearance on a live radio program on Radio Christian Voice was cancelled at the last minute.

The program was going to be the first appearance on radio since his release from Mukobeko Maximum on August 17 on treason charges.

BELOW IS WHAT HE POSTED ON HIS PAGE:

Greetings fellow citizens,

We would like to sincerely apologise to all those who waited and tuned in to Radio Christian Voice over our much anticipated first Radio studio based appearance since our time of coming out of detention.

The program was cancelled at short notice as we were informed that an official from a PF organization (Policy Monitoring and Research Center-PMRC), was going to feature at the same time that was initially allocated to us.

This made it difficult for us to feature and engage with you, however, we will let you know when next we will have media engagements.

Have a blessed afternoon,

God Bless our country.