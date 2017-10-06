Kambwili Takes Back Toilet Paper Remark Against Mumbi Phiri

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has watered down his uncouth remarks against Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri by tendering an apology.

Kambwili veered off political territory when he dressed down Phiri saying that she could not be bragging about having a rich husband when the Roan lawmaker had once been forced to buy her toilet paper at her house while she was still a serving MP for Munali Constituency.

The unsavoury remarks did not go down well with the members of the public forcing Kambwili to renege on his stance.

BELOW IS HIS APOLOGY:

Apologies.

I would like to unreservedly apologise to my sister and friend Hon Mumbi Phiri for my sentiments yesterday. To error is human and to apologise is Devine. I exceeded the mark with what I said and it was wrong of me, it was a spare of the moment thing and I would like to retract that statement.

After reflecting on my statement I say sorry and kindly forgive me for what I had said about you. I have nothing whatsoever against you and that was too harsh of me.

I got caught up in the moment so to speak, kindly find it in your heart to forgive me for my wrong doings.

Thank you.