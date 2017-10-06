Kitwe Traders Accuse Police Of Encouraging Street Vending

Some Traders in Kitwe have accused Kitwe City Council Police Officers of encouraging street vending in the Central Business District.

Speaking after a Council Police Office grabbed merchandise from a trader within the Central Business District, the traders said the officers have been charging traders to allow them trade in the CBD.

They have complained that it is unfair to be asked to pay unspecified amounts of money even when one is just moving around town.

“The reason why they have grabbed the merchandise is because she refused to pay, for us here we trading because we gave him something, its very difficult for us to survive so we just pay them sometimes K 5 or even K 10 just for us to be here” one trader complained.

“We know its wrong nomba tapali efyo twingachita (there is nothing we can do), when that merchandise go to the council then its done, you will not get it, like that lady, do u think they will keep those bananas? No baleyafye mukulya (they will just eat)” he lamented.

They traders have since appealed to the Kitwe City Council to quickly find them trading place adding that life has become difficult on the streets.

They have also called on the local authority to ask the council police officers to stop grabbing merchandise from those moving around the streets.

“I don’t know why they get out merchandise, because they mayor said they are not allowed, that is why we are saying they are encouraging street vending in town centre” he stated.

“We need the Mayor to act on this, we are tired of them taking advantage of our vulnerability on the streets, we have families as well to take care of”

And Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said he was going to look into the matter and ensure that relevant action is taken against those found wanting.

Kang’ombe further disclosed that the construction of a market shelter and stalls in Chisokone Market is near completion and traders will soon be accommodated.