Letter: How China Has Promoted Local Industries

My thought of the day

Having lived in China for more than 10 years. One thing I noticed about the Chinese culture and systems is that it is protective of its citizens. Look at the meteoric rise of Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Weibo, Wechat, Wanda cinemas, Haier, etc. All these are private companies run by ordinary Chinese citizens. The government systems and structures shielded these companies from unnecessary competition with big foreign companies. Baidu was shielded from Google, Google is banned in China so that Baidu can grow. Facebook is banned in China so that Weibo and Wechat can grow. Ebay was banned in China so that Alibaba and its Taobao websites can grow.

The Chinese take pride in seeing their own rise and get recognized. Imagine 30 years ago the Chinese were poorer than some African countries but today they are giving us AID. From backyard and garage factories to state of the art manufacturing industries supplying the whole world. If it were here in Africa we could have banned our own companies run by our citizens so that foreign companies can thrive.

Unfortunately that’s what we are doing now. The aim of the Chinese is to produce Chinese citizens who can compete at international levels, soon they will be producing the richest person in world. They identify individuals with talent and nurture them. Here we crush local talent with our mighty so that foreigners can win.

The way the Chinese do things is the same way Americans and most western countries do. They promote their own, no wonder they are the best in everything and we are the worst in everything.

Kumbukilani Phiri

Zambian Enterprenuer