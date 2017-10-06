Pilato Urges Zambians to Act on Corruption Revelations

Musician Chama Fumba has lambasted the Zambian laisser-faire approach to revelations to acts of corruption.

Fumba popularly known as Pilato says that Zambians easily get excited about damaging information about corruption but fold their arms thereafter.

Pilato who recently was arrested alongside other protestors over the 42 fire tenders acquired at US$42 million says Zambian citizens behave like the country did not belong to them.

Below is his literary mastery:

LO AND BEHOLD

The truth is not difficult to find in Zambia, what is difficult is what to do with it when it’s found. In any case our people have use for lies than truth.

During the days of The Post Newspapers, we were treated to very critical leaks that any society would have used to fight corruption and other vices but instead we just read about it and forgot. My big brother Chilufya Tayali at some point in his journey also dared to share critical information about corruption but people just listened and it ended there. Today it’s honourable Kambwili revealing what he suspects to be acts of corruption every day and like usual people are just listening. We are acting as if this country belongs to Dr. Kambwili alone and so it’s his duty to fight corruption. My brothers and sisters, what is our sin? Whats the point of information if people can’t use it to fight or prevent crime? When the information is revealed what do you do with it? Our hesitancy to stand up is creating a favourable enviroment for abuse and corruption. The perpetrators will ask “Kambwili has revealed the acts of suspected corruption SO what?”

Society must understand that information is only useful if people can use it. Dr. Kambwili’s recent revelations of corruption must excite people into action. The anti corruption should have by now stepped in to investigate these claims instead of waiting for a command from the President. The anti corruption was not put up to serve the president but the people of Zambia. The allegations being made by Dr. Kambwili are serious but if we the people choose to treat them as news as usual then what good are they for our country? Why even have whistleblowers if the people and the anti corruption can not act on the information.

The police and the anti corruption should be the top consumers of information on corruption. I am very much aware that our hunger and excitement for leaks and news may be taken advantage of by lovers of lies it is therefore the duty of our police to protect the citizens involved if innocent. It is now easy for anyone to create stories and quote some anonymous source at state house thats all and social media will be sharing lies.

On Tuesday i received calls and forwarded WhatsApp messages telling me about the fertiliser and Ballot paper contracts allegedly given to Grandview.

First and foremost, our fight against corruption is not and should not be mistaken for a fight against Grandview. Let us not mistake the fight against the huge misuse of funds and corruption for a fight against an individual organisation. We have probably a hundred contractors who are looting our country so if we just reduce our focus to one company we will be allowing the others to steal peacefully.

Let us look wider and deeper even beyond Grandview. How do we have one contractor doing big construction jobs in Zambia? Are we going to keep quiet because its not Grandview? A contractor who abandoned projects in chitambo is given a bigger contract again…..is that right?

To the Zambian public, there’s no safety in being safe. The evil you tolerate today will be big and alive tomorrow when you will be old and tired. Be the new ZAMBIAN