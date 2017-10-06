State House Resolve To Ignore Kambwili’s Rantings – Amos Chanda

State House spokesperson Amos Chanda says Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili’s rantings directed at President Edgar Lungu should be ignored.
BELOW IS THE STATEMENT
STATE HOUSE WILL IGNORE BASELESS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT LUNGU – AMOS CHANDA
6th October 2017
Presidential spokesperson Mr Amos Chanda has announced that State House will ignore all baseless corruption against President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and some government officials Coming from some opposition parties and Chishimba Kambwili.
Mr Chanda has revealed that State House has unearthed a plan by some opposition political parties where they have planned to rise at least three corruption allegations against one government official.
Mr Chanda said the opposition has stationed people in South Africa, Australia, USA and Asia to rise corruption allegations against President Lungu and Cabinet Minister.
But Government and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not be distracted but will concentrate in delivering development to the people because their evil plans have been exposed, Mr Chanda has said.
And Mr Amos Chanda has challenged those rising corruption allegations some government officials to provide tangible evidence to the investigative organs to help then investigate.
6 Comments
Daniel Phiri
Just concentrate on your work. They will never appreciate you although you do good to them
mailon
Provide tangible evidence to investigative agencies.We heared that song from Chiluba 20 years ago and everybody saw what happened to him.
joseph
mr CK, he can insults everyone & threating anyone, but he wouldn’t be arrested. why ? becz, his the heart of copperbelt & bemba by tribe.
Oko
Short memory;
“We need to manage what comes out of the media…otherwise abantu must not be fed on this ka HH. We discussed naba Mwamba how we must handle the who thing. We managed to turn the incident in Mongu against UPND. A ka perfect opportunity presented itself kaili nomba balamba ukupapata and they will now recognize P1 as President,” said Chanda.
Chanda who was drinking Savannah dry, also mocked the UPND vice president GB Mwamba.
“Chilya chipuba chi GBM instead chibwele twise lya nacho,” Chanda said.
chitamawe
there mo than enough investigative organs pa Zed 2 wch thoz ranting cn register their evidences 4 investigation instead ov wasting tym on rantings exposing their unlearnedness.
patrick
Pf, North don’t just ignore and keep quitelling, answer to CK’so allegations if so they are. He has dared you to take him to court if he is cheating or just being an alarmist. Now you have failed to move even an inch because you are avoiding deeper placed embarrassments that you don’t want us the nation know. Please provide convincing answers to the ignored allegations. FINSHI MULETINA KINSHI???????