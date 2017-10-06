State House Resolve To Ignore Kambwili’s Rantings – Amos Chanda

State House spokesperson Amos Chanda says Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili’s rantings directed at President Edgar Lungu should be ignored.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

STATE HOUSE WILL IGNORE BASELESS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT LUNGU – AMOS CHANDA

6th October 2017

Presidential spokesperson Mr Amos Chanda has announced that State House will ignore all baseless corruption against President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and some government officials Coming from some opposition parties and Chishimba Kambwili.

Mr Chanda has revealed that State House has unearthed a plan by some opposition political parties where they have planned to rise at least three corruption allegations against one government official.

Mr Chanda said the opposition has stationed people in South Africa, Australia, USA and Asia to rise corruption allegations against President Lungu and Cabinet Minister.

But Government and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not be distracted but will concentrate in delivering development to the people because their evil plans have been exposed, Mr Chanda has said.

And Mr Amos Chanda has challenged those rising corruption allegations some government officials to provide tangible evidence to the investigative organs to help then investigate.