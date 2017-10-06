UPND Official Cautions Hichilema Against Calling His Supporters “Cowards”

A UPND official in Kitwe has reacted angrily to calls by party leader Hakainde Hichilema suggesting that some members were cowards who could not stand up and speak out against injustices allegedly perpetrated by the ruling Patriotic Front.

The official said it is shocking that the party leader is today calling people cowards when they spoke for him while he was incarcerated.

He has since advised Hichilema not to use emotions but bring all the members together and begin mobilising ahead of the next elections.

“we know he is not happy, but you don’t call your supporters cowards…people react differently our President needs us more and I think now is not the right time to start calling each other names but work together for the growth of the Party”

“Look he had spend time in Prison, who was talking? He may have not head us but you people have always head us speak, moreover we can’t be speaking out anyhow when our leaders are quiet. We are not scared of anything; some of us have been intimidated and arrested before by the police why should we be scared now? He asked.

He said it is surprisingly that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili who has recently been expelled from the Patriotic Front is slowly making an impact while the UPND is focusing on lighter issues that are not even making an impact.

“We need to organise ourselves, Kambwili cannot just come and starts to overshadow us yet we have been in the opposition for years, our leaders need to set an agenda.. I can tell you some of our members are even thinking of leaving the party because we have preoccupied ourselves with less important issues”

The UPND Official has further expressed disappointment that the senior most party members have focused so much on discussing the 2016 General election which he said must be left behind and focus on more important issues.

“Sometimes I am saddened that we spend so much time talking about the election petition, I think it’s high time we forgot this issues, its water under the bridge whether the PF stole our votes or not we must forget and move on. We can’t be mourning forever, surely we would have done better if we let go this issues, and our members are yearning for more hope come 2021”