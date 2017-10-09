42 Fire Tenders: What Dr. Kambwili Is Not Telling The Public

Who was chief government spokesman when the fire tender deal was in process? Why didn’t he tell the nation about the alleged corrupt individuals and malpractices he is now singing?

Here is a timeline of events to juggle your memories my good comrades on.

1. Matter started in 2012 (public is not aware). At the national fire day, late President Michael Sata directs that he wants a fire tender in each district and fire stations with equipment to save lives. He also proposes the setting up of a life-saving paramedics unit.

2. Albion Export Services a U.K. Company with local agents was engaged by Ministry of Local Govt to pursue the proposal of supplying fire tenders and safety equipment in 100 districts (public not aware)

3. A first draft is discussed to supply 100 fire tenders and equipment with a proposed expenditure totaling $168million

(Public not aware)

4. 2013- Later MOU revised to start with 50 fire tenders for $68million.

5. Attorney General Mumba Malila refuses to sanction the MOU urging Ministry of Local Govt to comply with ZPPA requirements(public not aware)

6. ZPPA advises that the matter goes to public tender and declines the direct bidding or single-sourcing as proposed by Ministry of Local Government of Albion Export Services(public not aware)

7. In 2015, a Public tender for 42 fire trucks floated in national newspapers. Albion Services participates in the tender but quote $49million for 42 trucks(probably businesses are aware)

8. Out of 16 bidders, procurement committee picks Grandview International as the most realistic near specifications and pricing.(public not aware)

9. Albion Export Services were thrown out among other regularities, price and that the local agent Simamba Chilala and Hewit Chizyuka have no power of Attorney

10. Albion Export Services appeal to the ZPPA

11. ZPPA upholds the decisions of the Ministry of Local Government Procurement Committee

12. Other bidders report the matter to the ACC including a third party, Edith Nawakwi, President

of the FDD

13. 2016- Process halted until ACC clears the process as above board and devoid of corruption as alleged by accusers

14. Albion Export Services not happy with local decisions that have cleared the tender

15. The matter goes to London High Court Arbitration process demanding that the Court orders re-tender or damages to the tune of $12m

16. The Court clears the matter ordering govt to pay or refund for expenses incurred by Albion Services during the period of draft proposals(public not aware)

17. Fire tender arrive in the country and are commissioned at a ceremony(Public now aware, price of the procurement becomes public, public outraged).