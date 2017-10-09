Chengelo School Expels “Baby Thugs”

Chengelo School, a boarding educational facility for Zambia’s who is who, has expelled two pupils who launched merciless assault of their colleague in what is believed to be beef over a girl.

A video was leaked at the weekend showing two young boys beat a white boy while others watched the drama.

The development has enraged many with the school finally acting a few hours ago. Chengelo has issued a statement that its sub disciplinary committee met today and decided to expel the “baby thugs.”

“The Board’s Disciplinary Sub-Committee has met and the decision has been made to permanently exclude the two students responsible for the physical assault. Investigations and interviews regarding all students involved will be ongoing during the course of this week and we are working with and supporting the active police enquiry,” the statement reads.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT

PUBLIC STATEMENT 3

Thank you again to everyone who has been in touch with the school and for your patience as we follow due process.

The Board’s Disciplinary Sub-Committee has met and the decision has been made to permanently exclude the two students responsible for the physical assault. Investigations and interviews regarding all students involved will be ongoing during the course of this week and we are working with and supporting the active police enquiry.

We would like to state again that Chengelo School does not tolerate bullying in any form and we continue to review and strengthen our policies and student support mechanisms to ensure the safeguarding of our students.

As stated previously, we will be holding an open meeting for parents at the school when term resumes on Sunday 15th October at 13.00hrs to communicate in person. Counselling services will be made available to students and we will be holding specific sessions with all classes to discuss and review the incident itself and the broader issues involved.

Thank you.