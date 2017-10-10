Police Arrest Ng’onga Residence Attackers

Police have arrested the soccer fans that attacked misfiring Chipolopolo striker Alex Ng’onga’s mother’s residence in Chimwemwe after Zambia lost 1-0 to Nigeria to crash out of the FIFA World Cup race.

Ng’onga had infuriated fans for his misses with some fans taking their anger a tad too far by attacking his mother’s residence but police have acted swiftly and arrested the culprits.

“We have arrested five people for malicious damage to property and they are detained in police custody. We have Jeff Chavula 30, Dickson Chama 24, Peter Mwanga 21, Gift Zulu 18 and a 16 year old all of Kitwe Chimwemwe Township,” said Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said.

” A white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 that was used has been impounded. The value of the damaged property is K450.”