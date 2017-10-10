Police Arrest Ng’onga Residence Attackers

Police have arrested the soccer fans that attacked misfiring Chipolopolo striker Alex Ng’onga’s mother’s residence in Chimwemwe after Zambia lost 1-0 to Nigeria to crash out of the FIFA World Cup race.
Ng’onga had infuriated fans for his misses with some fans taking their anger a tad too far by attacking his mother’s residence but police have acted swiftly and arrested the culprits.
“We have arrested five people for malicious damage to property and they are detained in police custody. We have Jeff Chavula 30, Dickson Chama 24, Peter Mwanga 21, Gift Zulu 18 and a 16 year old all of Kitwe Chimwemwe Township,” said Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said.
” A white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 that was used has been impounded. The value of the damaged property is K450.”
8 Comments
Tony
Quite embarrasing
Lungu
Let those idiots pay more than what they damaged. Time for Bana ng’ong’a to start a good living is now.
frackson mutaka jr
It maybe a sad exit from the tournament but lets learn to move on.we are in a building period of the team and the guys gave out their best.lossing to nigeria 1-0 away in uyo isnt a bad result looking at the past outings…..chipololpolo for life
martin.
Comment funs acted wrongly. for the coach would have seen ng’onga’s weaknesses and substitu ted him
JCM
Job well done by the police officers, coz Ng’onga wasn’t forced himself to part of Zambia Nigeria game, or else, was the mother causes to the loss? I this behavior has no meaning. And if to blem, better to complain to the coach who made the final the selection. Every individual of us are crying for the absence of R. Kalaba F. Tempo, N. Sinkala, C Besuma and other stars to elevate the young stars. BA police, please keep updating us on serious matter. Butuutu sana ubomwalanga, never should you repeat such ignorance
james
Why attacking de mother, too bad, ni gamefye ngayakosa mwebantu.
Shebarne
Ati Misfiring?
Lolo
Very unfortunate. The problem is with the Zambian National Team coach who keeps on using a guy who always mises the target. Is the guy related to the coach or what?