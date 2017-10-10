UNZA Utility Fees Go Up

A circular has been distributed announcing hiked utility fees at the University of Zambia.

The increase are in some cases more that 100%. The circular availed to Zambia Reports shows that accommodation at the institution will charge K3900 per room from the previous K1244.

To: Student Populace

From: UNZASU

Date: 9th October, 2017

Subject: Fee Increments

This serves to inform the student populace that;

1.Accommodation fee has been increased. For Normal rooms from K1244 to K3900.

Common rooms from K680 to K1950

2. Sports and recreation from K65 to K150

3.Internet from K55 to K194.

4. Examination fees increased by K150.

Help unza students, they are being exploited.

Faithfully

RWC-UNZASU PIS

Simweene Chintu Choolwe.