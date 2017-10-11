Chengelo Beating Victim, Gawen’s Father, Preaches Forgiveness & Love

The father to the Chengelo victim beaten by his dormitory mates has pleaded that the perpetrators be forgiven unconditionally.
Luke Powell says the family does not wish to pursue criminal matters against the perpetrators.
Powell, proprietor of Lusanto Farms of Mungwi, near Kasama in Northern Province is the father of Gawen Powell, the victim in the Chengelo video that has gone viral.
Gawen was brutalised by his friends following a dispute over a girl.
Message sent to Chengelo Principle and Chief Inspector ZP HQ Lsk.
From: Luke Powell [mailto:lukebupepowell@gmail.com]
Sent: 10 October 2017
Subject: RE: Update from Chengelo School
Dear Mr Cowling,
The underlying ethos I have taken away from all the Chengelo school presentations that I have attended, is how well rounded students become by attending Chengelo ; where they live in a caring family environment based on God’s fundamental principles.
I commend the school for acknowledging students who exhibited personal sacrifice and are always ready to help others. ALL the boys in the dorm during Gawen’s assault are just KIDS who ONLY have a FEW more years left where they can be guided and shown that God’s LOVE defeats all evil, no matter how IMPOSSIBLE the situation may seem.
This is THE opportunity for Chengelo to show Zambia (social media) that God’s LOVE triumphs over evil, by showing these boys love and not rejection. We need to be extremely careful and aware of the possibility of KIDS feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and committing suicide.
The board’s decision to expel the two students assaulting Gawen does not come as a surprise considering the many pressures that are demanding this action to be taken.
I do NOT believe this is the correct (long term) solution for ALL concerned as clearly, expulsion did not help the children in the past since expulsion does not demand having to face the consequences nor be accountable for their actions. We implore the board to reverse its decision to expel the boys so that the all can be accountable, be given care, counseling and God’s love.
This is the time to show FAITH that God will protect the school against ALL obstacles and not bow down to earthly pressures based on a punishment that does not show LOVE and compassion.
Gawen needs closure with Jabu and Mwila which may not be possible should their expulsion from school go ahead – with this in mind, I have invited Jabulani and Mwila to come with their respective fathers to spend a few days with Gawen and his father (myself), to be alone away from external influences to spend time being human in each other’s company to appreciate each other in God eyes.
My paramount desire is for the all the boys concerned to come away having learnt the POWER of LOVE. I feel this can only be shown by Chengelo school reversing its decision to exclude Mwila and Jabulani, by taking the FIRST step along a VERY hard and contentious road – let us have FAITH in GOD and ALL will learn the POWER of God’s LOVE.
Yours humbly, Luke Powell(Gawen’s father)
Cc CIO Mulenga Police HQ Lsk From: Chengelo School [mailto:chengelo@chengelo.sch.zm]
eish
i salute the patents,truely hey are blessed,now can the parents of those two chaps come out and apologise,all is forgiven.we zambians should learn are thing or two from these folks…….ebuntu ubu!!!
Peter
Thank you so much for your desire to show unconditional love and forgiveness. This is what being Christ like is all about. I just hope that you Son too shares your sentiments of love and forgiveness. The matter at steak here is that Justice has to prevail above all else,Psalms 103 vs 6. If we let this slide, how wI’ll bullies in other schools learn anything from this ? The two bullies at Chengelo have this opportunity to also learn that actions have consequences.
CHRISTOPHER SILWAMBA
In Deed Thats The Godly Way The Parents Of Powell Has Taken Is The Best A Child Of God Can Take And Can Bring Healing Amongst Our Children In The School.May God Bless You Godly Parents. Br.Chris
mengmoreler
That’s y i lov white people somtmz bcoz they thnk wise.
Charles
Awesome what great father.This is Godly love.