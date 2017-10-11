Letter: NIPA Slaps K800 Fine For Missing Graduation Ceremony

DEAR EDITOR,PLEASE HIDE MY IDENTITY

Am a young man who has studied a certificate in Business Administration at NIPA. I paid all monies for tuition fees,exam fees, medicals & other things which went up to K4,249.00. I struggled to find this money because i only sell sweets & talktime. On the 29th September,2017,there was a graduation ceremony of which i ddnt attend. Today i went to NIPA to get my Certificate only to be told that I couldnt get my document until i pay K800.00, for not having attended the graduation ceremony.

My question is,is NIPA doing the right thing? Is govt aware of such thing? Which is important,having a qualification which i have for in full,or attending a graduation which i didnt have money for?

To make matters worse,i wanted to use this document for a job which my friend has secured for me in one of the private companies as an assistant administrative officer. Am heart broken & confused.

TP