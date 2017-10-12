LAZ Condemns Hichilema Attacks on Judiciary

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has given a rare condemnation of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for his savage attacks on the judiciary.

In a letter dated October 11, 2017 LAZ president Linda Kasonde who has been a sympathizer of the opposition UPND said that she was concerned with the remarks targeted at some judges by Hichilema.

“LAZ strongly condemns the making of any unsubstantiated claims, particularly of corruption against any member of the judiciary. As LAZ advised on several occasions, any member of the public with evidence of corruption against any judicial officer or public servant should lodge a complaint with relevant authorities, such as judicial service complaints commission, together with substantiated evidence,” she stated.

In his press briefing on Tuesday Hichilema attacked the judiciary singling out judges Anne Mwewa Sitali, Palan Mulonda and Mungeni Mulenga as corrupt.