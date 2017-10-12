PF Youths Petition Speaker to Constitute Medical Board Against Kambwili

Some Patriotic Front youths provided some side entertainment when they handed a petition to parliament questioning the mental faculties of expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

The youth led by a Munir Zulu demanded that the Speaker of the National Assembly constitutes a medical board to examine the mental health of Kambwili.

There was no sign of police officers to break up the marchers at parliament buildings as did the group that was protesting the purchase of the 42 fire tenders at US$42 million.

The petition was received by Chitambo MP Remember Mutale who promised to hand it over to the Speaker of the National Assembly for action.

Kambwili has been on the ruling party’s case since been expelled and has made it his pre-occupation to verbally brutalize President Edgar Lungu and his government.