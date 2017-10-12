Zuma Expected on Two-Day Visit

South African President Jacob Zuma will be in Zambia on a two day state visit starting on Thursday.

As a prelude to the visit foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba and South African High Commissioner Maite Nkoana-Mashabane addressed the media after the Zambia-South Africa Joint Commission of Cooperation that was held at Pamodzi Hotel.

Zuma is expected to officially launch the Oliver Tambo Heritage site in Chelstone.

The South African leader will also lay wreaths at the Embassy Park Presidential burial site.

This is the second time Zuma is visiting Zambia this year after having officially opened the 2017 Agriculture and Commercial show.