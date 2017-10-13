Letter: It’s Fantasy To Think You Can Use Sata’s Name To Be President

We all aspire to be great in life & leave a legacy that will inspire others. But this is not an easy task as it requires hardwork,dedication,hard work,tolerance,self denial,patience and knowing what you really want in life. God ordains what he wants one to be in life,and not money,wealth,authority,or ones status in society otherwise everyone would have been the president of America.

It is not bad to admire or be inspired by someone,but its a taboo to think and believe that you can do things exactly the same like the person who inspired you. We are made differently & our abilities are also different. As human beings,we have our own strengths & weaknesses which are different from one person to the other.

Today we have people in the political arena who think that they can be Presidents of Zambia by using Sata’s name. They play the copy and paste type of politics. They cant bring new ideas,no convincing message to the Zambians apart from politics of character assassination. Sata was able to touch an ordinary Zambian youth with the message of hope. He was sarcastic sometimes,that was his weakness. He made scandals and at some point called those who called for the quick enactment of the constitution as yapping. What i mean here is that Sata was human who was prone to error.

Mr Sata was a real politician. He was fearless, experienced & principled man. Today he is no more & some people want to capitalize on his demise to gain cheap political mileage. Even those who called him names like Ukwa, Chimbwi no Plan want to use his name to seek sympathy vote from Zambians.

President Sata knew what to say & how to say it,to convince Zambians unlike some of we are seeing now who make noise for the sake of impression. It was not easy for Sata to become president & so people should not waste their time thinking that a mere mention of Sata’s name will take them to plot one,otherwise they maybe living in a world of fantasy. Convince Zambians with the message of hope not bitterness & jealous,hatred & bullishness. Be humble & realize that money wont buy presidency. God is the one who appoints leaders and at his own time. Sata is gone,he ran his race & left a legacy. Mwanawasa had his time just like Chiluba.

No one will ever be Sata,so create your own way of doing politics otherwise you will die wishing to be Michael Sata. With hard work Sata died a sitting president. His quote, ‘If talking was an industry,Zambia would have prospered’

MC