Ndola City Council Moves To Curb Land Woes

The Ndola City Council has instituted measures to curb land administration in the friendly city.

Land administration has emerged among contentious issues for the council prompting the council to proactively take measures and end a potential crisis.

Press Statement for Immediate Release

NDOLA CITY COUNCIL MAKES STRIDES TO CURB LAND ADMINISTRATION PROBLEMS

Automated Geographical System For Urban Land Management Installed

Ndola, 10th October, 2017.

NDOLA City Council has set up a system that is automating all land information in the city.

The project initiated by the planning department is an attempt to curb problems associated with land administration in Ndola.

The project is based on Geographic Information System and will additionally help the Local Authority to sort out boundaries which are also an area of dispute in the city.

The project which started a month ago has managed capture over 30 percent of land parcels and arrangements are underway to import information from billing the system to act as primary attribute date.

The project has been initially set for Urban Land Use Planning but is expected to be rolled out to manage other work processes in all departments.

The planning department in the past few weeks has managed to capture 30 percent of land parcels which translates to over 3000 properties captured.

The system is one that gives real time data just as it exists on the ground.

Other than capturing the Ndola City boundaries, the system will capture constituency and ward boundaries.

The database will also capture land uses for surveyed parcels as well as booths across the city.

Issued by;

Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

Ndola City Council