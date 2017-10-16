Lusaka Woman Kills Husband in His Sleep

Another love gone wrong case has been reported in Lusaka with the wife allegedly stabbing the husband in his sleep.

Popular local Radio station Hot FM co-owner Zack Chavula better known as Zackadocious from his hey days as a Disc Jockey announced the death of his uncle George on his facebook page.

Police have since confirmed the incident which happened yesterday.

Below is Chavula’s posting:

Woke up to sad news again. My uncle George Chavula is no more, he was stabbed by his wife after a fight. This happened around midnight, I’m told they fought and when he slept she decided to stab him in the back.

I was with him in the morning at the office and we chatted at length and I promised to catch up with him later in the day. Little did I know that was the last conversation I will ever have with him.

No one, absolutely no one has the right to take someone’s life, no matter the circumstances. RIP