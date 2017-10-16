Opinion: The National Day Of Prayer & Fasting

On Sunday 18th day October, 2015, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu declared October 18 as a national day of repentance, prayer and fasting and a public holiday has received widespread support across the nation. This year’s event will be held on Wednesday 18th October, 2017.

During a recent meeting between the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) with the head of state at state house on 14th July,2017, His Excellency Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu reiterated “We never tire to reiterate that the constituency of the Political Authority and that of the Church is one and the same, namely the people of this great nation.

That is why the State and the Church must cooperate with each other in its sphere of competence for the benefit of our people. This cooperation consists of comparing notes and exchanging experiences in view of enhanced service delivery to God’s people at whose service both the State and the Church must be in order to be relevant.” (as announced to the state by the President’s Special Assistance for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

Recently, during an official visit to Lumezi Distritct, the President is quoted in the local media as saying the following in relation to the National Day of Prayers and Fasting: “I know some church leaders have said they will not participate in the events of 18th October because ‘the President never consulted us when he declared 18th a national holiday and he said it was going to be a day of prayer’.

“But I cannot consult everybody. Those church leaders who are complaining that I did not consult them, let them just take that declaration for what it is. We belong to the same body, that’s all I can say but I seek forgiveness because I understand that some churches are complaining that ‘you should have consulted us’. That it was wrong not to consult, but sometimes we make mistakes and we discover that there are consequences but in this case, let us look at what it is, let’s worship together, let’s seek the face of God, that’s all. It is not about Edgar Lungu, PF or anything.”

Although the government has not yet set the theme for this year’s event, gathering, or commemorating prayers and fasting as a nation may set the stage for national dialogue and reconciliation. It is incumbent upon each and every Zambia from all walks of life and regardless of religious worship or creed may take this year’s even to promote reconciliation among themselves as families, communities and the nation at large.

This reconciliation through prayer and fasting may not necessarily require everyone to come under one roof to worship or to gather under the umbrella of a particular church or denomination. It may be commemorated even in homes, or in respective churches.

