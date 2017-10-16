State Enters Nolle in Hichilema and GBM Luanshya Case

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have been conditionally discharged after the Director of Public Prosecution entered a nolle prosequi in the matter they are accused of threatening public peace in Luanshya.

After over a year of trekking to Luanshya for court hearings that have been continuously adjourned, the state entered a nolle prosequi.

Hichilema and Mwamba were in court when the nolle was proclaimed by Ndola Magistrate John Mbuzi sitting in Luanshya.

The UPND leaders were charged in count one with seditious practices on grounds that on September 20, in Mpongwe, conspired with other unknown people to bring into hatred, incite violence, resistance and disobedience to the administration of the elected government of Zambia by uttering words, “Nga taba mufumishe Matambo, epo ulubuli lwalatampila (If they haven’t released [Copperbelt UPND chairperson Elisha Matambo], that’s how the fight will start.”

Hichilema and Mwamba were also charged with unlawful assembly.

The nolle adds up to the growing list of politically charged cases in Zambian courts.