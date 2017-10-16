UPND Notify Police on Kanyama Rally

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is back to seeking permission to hold a public rally in Lusaka.

In the aftermath of the August 2016 general elections the UPND has repeatedly struggled to get the all clear to hold public meetings.

With the end of the threatened state of emergency the opposition political party has written to the police command in Lusaka facilitate their planned meeting on October 22 to be addressed by party president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba in Kanyama.

Below is the letter:

United Party for National Development (UPND) Headquarters,

Office of party province,

Lusaka, Zambia.

The Commissioner of Police,

Lusaka Province,

15th October, 2017.

Dear Sir/Madam,

RE: POLICE NOTIFICATION OF OUR KANYAMA PLANNED RALLY ON 22ND OCTOBER, 2017.

_________________________________________

In line with the reference above,

We write to notify you that as a party, we will on 22nd October, 2017 be holding a rally at Twashuka grounds in Kanyama of Lusaka Province.

Our planned rally will start at 14:00 hours and we wish to inform you that if your office has no enough officers to police our event, we will go ahead as we already mobilised our own at our own expense.

The rally will be addressed by our party President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Dr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

We are also aware that in the recent past including during the state of emergency period, your office allowed other political parties to hold such meetings, and therefore, it is our sincere hope that the same will be applied on us.

By this notification to your office, we therefore confirm to the public and relevant stakeholders promoting democracy both within and outside our country that as a party (UPND), we will be holding this rally.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Bob Sakahilu

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRMAN.