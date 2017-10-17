JCC Overstretched Its Mandate on Petition Ruling, says Chipimo

NAREP president Elias Chipimo says the ruling by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) that that Constitutional Court erred on its 14 day interpretation in the presidential petition is outside its mandate.

Chipimo said the JCC had no powers to rule against a decision by the Constitutional Court as it was the final court of appeal.

He said that while he was not disputing the rationality of the decision by the JCC he could not overlook the fact that they overstepped their mandate by rubbishing the decision of the Constitutional Court.

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba had filed a complaint with the JCC in September alleging misconduct on the part of Constitutional Court judges in the manner they threw out presidential petition on a technicality.

The JCC said that the Constitutional Court had erred by throwing out the petition at the 10 day mark instead of the requisite 14 days.

The UPND has refused to give up on the thrown out petition and has been jumping at every possible window to squeeze in their grievances in the post-election period.