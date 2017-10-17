UNZA ‘Monks’ to Vacate Ruins

The University of Zambia has announced drastic changes to the accommodation structure at the institution with the exclusive male residence known as the ruins now expected to house females.

UNZA public relations officer Damaseke Chibale said that the move would ease the ease with which demonstrations were fanned at the ruins by students.

“Management of the University of Zambia has noticed with great concern that over the years, most riots are organised in the exclusive male students’ residence, mainly referred to as Ruins,” Chibale stated.

“Further, the behaviour of the male exclusive residents tend to be hostile towards female members of the public who include students, staff and visitors of the university. To moderate this unfriendly behaviour, management has decided to give the front hostels of International, President, Kwacha and Africa to female students on the swap basis.”

The statement adds: “This means that all male students who were accommodated in the earmarked hostels would be taken to New Residence hostels to occupy rooms left by female students who will be taken to old residence hostels. It should be emphasized here that no student involved in this rearrangement would lose his/ her accommodation.”