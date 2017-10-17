UPND Confirm Boycott of Day of Prayers

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it will not participate in the National Day of Prayer on Wednesday in Kitwe.

President Edgar Lungu has gazetted October 18 every year as a National Day of Prayer and Fasting but the UPND has always shunned this event.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says that the event was highly partisan with the organizers inclined to the ruling Patriotic Front.

Kakoma said that the event would also be an occasion for the organizers to mock their opponents as speakers tend to be sloganeers for the ruling party.

“How do you expect us to go there to an event that organized by Christians for Lungu, we would be more comfortable attending a function for Christians for God,” he said.

“We are denied our rights to assembly, our rights free movement with our people rotting in jail and you want us to be joining in celebration.”

President Lungu will grace the National Day of Prayer and Fasting that is being held at Nkana Stadium.