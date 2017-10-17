Zambia Gains On FIFA Ranking

Zambia has moved one place up on the latest FIFA Coca Cola World rankings.

According to the rankings released on Monday in Zurich, Zambia stands in 78th position in the world while occupying 17th place in Africa.

The Chipolopolo has moved up despite having lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the Group B Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier benefitting from a cumulative run of good results in the last few months.

Zambia’s next opponents in the FIFA World Cup on November 11 Cameroun is ranked 42nd in the world while perched in sixth position in Africa.

Group B leaders Nigeria is on 41st slot in the world and sits in 5th on the African continent.

Tunisia is the highest ranked African team making it in 28th position.