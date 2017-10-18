Letter: Motorists And Traffic Rules; Bus Drivers Are Worst Culprits

– As a lad I became an active member of the Road Transport and Safety Agent(RATSA) club. Looking at the ever-rising number of traffic accidents, it is a need that traffic rules are followed without fail. Deaths caused in those accidents have caused untold pain, melancholy, agony in the lives of many.

– Whenever I use public transport, I experience firsthand the violation of traffic rules by bus drivers especially when they notice a road block mounted ahead. I see them deviate owing to the fact they haven’t paid tax or they do not possess a Driver’s licence.

– Today [yesterday] I could not stand this inhuman practice. I noticed how frustrated people on the bus were. Battling it out with the conductor as they exchanged derogatory words. I kept it low as I took note of the Plate Number of the bus and that of the bus that drove before us.

– It took longer than usual to reach town. After disembarking, I headed for ZANACO Branch but as I approached the Banking Hall , I saw a traffic officer in his vehicle; on duty. I handed those numbers to him and promised to bring the culprits to book. He mentioned that those guys are always giving him trouble.

– In as much as I appreciate the handwork of the bus operators’ in ensuring convenient and fast transportation, rules should always be followed without compromise. I am not been critical, but doing what masses overlook!

# MilesAdvocacy!