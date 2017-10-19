Cholera Cases Reach 111

The cholera cases in Lusaka have reached 111 despite the rain season not having taken off.

The Ministry of Local Government event banned the sale of read to eat foodstuffs on the streets of Lusaka to curb cholera cases but the trend has continued rising.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said that his office is working hard to arrest the trend.

Cholera cases hit the upper mark during the rain season but this year have come early.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.