New Fire Trucks Quench Inferno At Ndola Oil Firm

The much talked about US $1 million fire trucks swung into action last night quenching fire that would have destroyed property worth millions of kwacha at a Ndola cooking oil manufacturing company.

According to a statement issued by the Ndola City Council, Global Industries was gutted around 21:00 hours last night.

Three fire trucks were deployed with 23 fire fighters onsite to put off the inferno. The effort last three hours.

Press Statement for Immediate Release

NDOLA CITY COUNCIL SUCCESSFULLY QUENCHES INFERNO AT GLOBAL INDUSTRIES

20th October, 2017.

GLOBAL Industries Limited an cooking oil manufacturing industry in Ndola on Nakambala Road last night 19th October, 2017 caught fire.

The fire which started on the top floor around 21:00hrs was quenched in time by fire fighters who got on site at 21:05hrs saving most of the building and the lower level which harnesses machinery amounting to millions of Kwacha.

The newly acquired fire tender was used by the City Council with the aid of Luanshya and Indeni fire engines.

The three fire tenders manned by 23 fire fighters and the aide of Global Industry workers battled the flames for about three hours and spent another five hours cooling the ducting which had layers of oil fats which had accumulated inside.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established however, investigations are underway.

As a Local Authority we would like to take this opportunity to appeal to members of the public not temper with the fire hydrants located around the city.

The Local Authority would also like to acknowledge that the newly acquired fire tender aided us to combat the fire promptly and more effectively.

Issued by:

Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

Ndola City Council