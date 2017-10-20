Paramount Chief Mpezeni Vows Never to Go to State House

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has given up on going to State House complaining that President Edgar Lungu’s aides treat him like trash.

The traditional leader said that his efforts to seek audience with President Lungu has been met with resistance from State House aides who have been blocking him.

He said that he has been turned away on more than four occasions leading him to vow never to ever go to State House.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s complaint is consistent with complaints from various stakeholders about being blocked from meeting President Lungu by aides that prefer charging people for meeting the Head of State.

Catholic Bishops were earlier this year forced to issue a stinging press statement on the state of the nation after having been denied access to President Lungu to air their grievances.

The traditional leader said that he had wanted to meet President Lungu to bring to his attention some of the challenges his subjects were facing in his chiefdom.

He said that he was saddened that State House aides had a very low opinion of traditional leaders.

The traditional leader said that his subjects had issues with the manner agriculture policies were being implements with farmers that supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency yet to be paid.